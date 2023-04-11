Grains, Livestock mixed.

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 11, 2023, 11:32 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 1.25 cents at $6.76 a bushel; May corn gained 8 cents at $6.56 a bushel; May oats was up 2 cents at $3.4175 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 5.25 cents at 15.0175 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained .97 cent at $1.7217 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained 1.28 cents at $2.0140 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was off .55 cent at $.7310 a pound.

