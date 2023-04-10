Grains, Livestock mixed

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 10, 2023, 3:37 PM

Wheat for May was up 3 cents at $6.7850 a bushel; May corn rose 10.50 cents at $6.54 a bushel, May oats was up .25 cent at $3.4050 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 5.25 cents at $14.8725 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose .30 cent at $1.7737 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained .30 cent at $2.0092 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was down .78 cent at $.7337 a pound.

