Grains, Livestock higher

Wheat for May was up 14 cents at $6.9650 a bushel; May corn rose 10.25 cents at $6.7650 a bushel, May oats gained 6 cents at $3.42 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 16.50 cents at $15.17 a bushel.

Beef, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 1 cent at $1.7575 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained 2.15 cents at $2.0555 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was up .12 cent at $.7187 a pound.

