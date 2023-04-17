COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | To-do list for next owner | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains higher, Livestock mixed.

Grains higher, Livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 11:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 13 cents at $6.8450 a bushel; May corn gained 6.75 cents at $6.6475 a bushel; May oats rose 5 cents at $3.40 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 15 cents at $15.0925 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .15 cent at $1.7515 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle advanced 2.93 cents at $2.0565 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was unchanged at $.7182 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up