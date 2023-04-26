Goosehead: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81,000 in…

Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81,000 in its first quarter.

The Westlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $58 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.6 million.

Goosehead expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $267 million.

