2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Gold Resource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Gold Resource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 6:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The gold and silver miner posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GORO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GORO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up