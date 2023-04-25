Gold Resource: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.
The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.
The gold and silver miner posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GORO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GORO
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.