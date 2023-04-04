TRUMP INDICTMENT: The charges | Indictment explained | Trump returns to NY | Experts weigh in | Atlanta, DC probes continue
GLG Life Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 5:10 AM

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — GLG Life Tech Corp. (GLGLF) on Monday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The sweetener maker posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $25.4 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLGLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLGLF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

