TRUMP INDICTMENT: The charges | Indictment explained | Trump to deliver remarks | Experts weigh in | Atlanta, DC probes continue
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Gerdau: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Gerdau: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 3, 2023, 5:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Gerdau SA (GGB) on Monday reported earnings of $231.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The steel producer posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.21 billion, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GGB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GGB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up