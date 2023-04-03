Gerdau: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Gerdau SA (GGB) on Monday reported earnings of…

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Gerdau SA (GGB) on Monday reported earnings of $231.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The steel producer posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.21 billion, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.96 billion.

