General Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $730 million.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $730 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.64.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.88 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.