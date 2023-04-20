FVCBankcorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Thursday reported net income of $621,000 in its…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Thursday reported net income of $621,000 in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Fairfax, Virginia, said it had earnings of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

