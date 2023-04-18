Fulton Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $68.3…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $68.3 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $341.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $271.8 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FULT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FULT

