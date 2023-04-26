FTAI Aviation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported net income of $29.4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) on Wednesday reported net income of $29.4 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share.

The transportation infrastructure company posted revenue of $292.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.3 million.

