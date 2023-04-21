Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Freeport-McMoRan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Freeport-McMoRan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 21, 2023, 8:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $663 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $5.39 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.45 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up