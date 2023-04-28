Fomento Economico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Friday reported profit of…

MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — MONTERREY N.L., Mexico (AP) — Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) on Friday reported profit of $2.58 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Monterrey N.l., Mexico-based company said it had net income of $7.44. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.16 per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $9.65 billion in the period.

