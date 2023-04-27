FMC Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) — NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported first-quarter…

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) — FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $400,000.

The Newcastle Upon Tyne, Britain-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of equipment and services to energy companies posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

