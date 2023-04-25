Fiserv: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $563 million. On…

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — BROOKFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FISV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $563 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $4.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.28 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.16 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.40 per share.

