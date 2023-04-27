FirstEnergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $292 million.…

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.17 billion.

FirstEnergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.44 to $2.64 per share.

