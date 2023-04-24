2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
First Republic Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 4:20 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First Republic Bank (FRC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $269 million.

The bank, based in San Francisco, said it had earnings of $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The San Francisco bank posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.21 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

