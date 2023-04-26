First Mid-Illinois: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19.2…

MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — MATTOON, Ill. (AP) — First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19.2 million.

The bank, based in Mattoon, Illinois, said it had earnings of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $86.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.8 million.

