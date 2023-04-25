2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
First Merchants: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 8:12 AM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — First Merchants Corp. (FRME) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $64.1 million.

The Muncie, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.07 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $231.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $169.1 million, also missing Street forecasts.

_____

