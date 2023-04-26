2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
First Internet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 6:01 PM

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

The Fishers, Indiana-based bank said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The internet bank posted revenue of $57.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25 million, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INBK

