First Internet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its first quarter.

The Fishers, Indiana-based bank said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The internet bank posted revenue of $57.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25 million, which topped Street forecasts.

