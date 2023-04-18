Live Radio
First Horizon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 18, 2023, 4:29 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) on Tuesday reported net income of $251 million in its first quarter.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $859 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FHN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FHN

