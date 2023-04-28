First Hawaiian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $66.8 million. The Honolulu-based…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $66.8 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $262.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $216.3 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.5 million.

