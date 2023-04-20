First Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — ABILENE, Texas (AP) — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $52.6…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — ABILENE, Texas (AP) — First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $52.6 million.

The bank, based in Abilene, Texas, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The commercial banker operating mostly in Texas posted revenue of $149.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $127.4 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.