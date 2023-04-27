First Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — RENTON, Wash. (AP) — First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.1 million.

The Renton, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of 23 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.9 million, also missing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFNW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.