First Commonwealth Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $30.2 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $137.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $117.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

