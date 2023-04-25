2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
First Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

First Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 7:35 AM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First Bancorp (FBP) on Tuesday reported net income of $70.7 million in its first quarter.

The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico posted revenue of $274.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $233.4 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

