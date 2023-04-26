2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
First Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

First Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:09 PM

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — First Bancorp (FBNC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $15.2 million.

The Southern Pines, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The bank holding company for First Bank posted revenue of $130.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $106 million, also missing Street forecasts.

