First American Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 7:01 AM

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — First American Financial Corp. (FAF) on Thursday reported net income of $45.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period.

