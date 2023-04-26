Financial Institutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.1 million…

WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — WARSAW, N.Y. (AP) — Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) on Wednesday reported net income of $12.1 million in its first quarter.

The Warsaw, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

The holding company for Five Star Bank posted revenue of $74.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

