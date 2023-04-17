FB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — FB Financial Corp. (FBK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.4 million.…

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 76 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $183 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $127.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.7 million.

