Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 5:39 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Thursday reported net income of $101.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had net income of $4 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.78 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $380.3 million in the period.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $19.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FICO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FICO

