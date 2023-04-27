Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Thursday reported net income of $101.6 million…

Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Thursday reported net income of $101.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had net income of $4 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.78 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $380.3 million in the period.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $19.45 per share.

