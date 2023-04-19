F.N.B.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $146.5 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $146.5 million.

The Pittsburgh-based bank said it had earnings of 40 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $522.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $416 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $409.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.