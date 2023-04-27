2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Home » Latest News » ExlService Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ExlService Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 6:23 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $51.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $400.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.5 million.

ExlService Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.75 to $6.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.62 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXLS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

