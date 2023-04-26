Evertec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Evertec Inc. (EVTC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $30.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Juan, Puerto Rico-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The payment processing company posted revenue of $159.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.2 million.

Evertec expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.59 to $2.68 per share, with revenue in the range of $644 million to $652 million.

