Ethan Allen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:19 PM

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Wednesday reported net income of $22.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 86 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $186.3 million in the period.

