Essex Property Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) on Thursday reported a key…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The San Mateo, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $243.8 million, or $3.65 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $3.62 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $153.5 million, or $2.38 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Mateo, California, posted revenue of $412.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $412.7 million.

Essex Property Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $14.59 to $14.97 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.