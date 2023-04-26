2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Essa Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 6:34 PM

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Essa Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $22.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

