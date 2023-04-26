Entergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $310.9 million. On…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $310.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Orleans-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.14 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.98 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 billion.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.85 per share.

