Ensign Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Wednesday reported…

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $59.9 million.

The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had net income of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $886.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $846.5 million.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $4.64 to $4.77 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENSG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.