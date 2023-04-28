Eni SpA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Friday reported earnings of $2.56 billion…

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Friday reported earnings of $2.56 billion in its first quarter.

The Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.85 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $29.37 billion in the period.

