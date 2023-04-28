2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Eni SpA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Eni SpA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 5:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — ROME ITALY, Italy (AP) — Eni SpA (E) on Friday reported earnings of $2.56 billion in its first quarter.

The Rome Italy, Italy-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.85 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $29.37 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on E at https://www.zacks.com/ap/E

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up