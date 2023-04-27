Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Employers Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Employers Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported earnings of $23.6 million in its first quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 60 cents per share.

The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $206.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up