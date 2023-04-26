2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Empire State Realty Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:06 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $43 million, or 16 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $6.5 million, or 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $164.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $140.1 million.

Empire State Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 80 cents to 84 cents per share.

