COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | To-do list for next owner
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Eagle Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Eagle Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $143.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $78.7 million, missing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up