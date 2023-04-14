DXP Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Friday reported profit of $7.2 million in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Friday reported profit of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share.

The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $406.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.2 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.48 billion.

