Dow Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $93 million in…

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $93 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $11.85 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.34 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.