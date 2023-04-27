Live Radio
Donegal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 6:44 AM

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Donegal Group Inc. (DGICB) on Thursday reported profit of $5.2 million in its first quarter.

The Marietta, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $224.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $225 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGICB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGICB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

