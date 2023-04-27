DexCom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — DexCom Inc. (DXCM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $48.6 million.…

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $741.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $719.9 million.

DexCom expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.52 billion.

