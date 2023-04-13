Delta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $363 million in…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $363 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $12.76 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.25.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $6 per share.

