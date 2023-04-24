DallasNews: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Monday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — DallasNews Corporation (DALN) on Monday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period.

